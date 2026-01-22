Spotify brings AI-powered Prompted Playlists to the US and Canada

After a brief period of testing with users in New Zealand, Spotify has furnished those in the US and Canada with new playlist creation options. Powered by AI, Prompted Playlists is still in beta testing, but the expansion to large markets suggests that it is nearly ready for prime time.

While there are already numerous ways to create playlists, Spotify’s latest option gives users a new way to leverage AI. Playlists can be created used natural language prompts, just as if interacting with something like ChatGPT or Copilot.

Although Prompted Playlists will eventually drop the Beta tag and almost certainly spread globally, there is one thing that is unlikely to change. Spotify has taken the decision to make this a feature exclusive to Premium subscribers, and it will almost certainly stay that way.

Spotify described the feature as giving users a way to “describe exactly what you want to listen to using your own words, then generate a playlist informed by your listening history and what’s happening in music right now”.

Going into more detail about how it works, the company says:

You can start broad and request, “mood-boosting indie-pop for getting ready to go out with friends including songs recently featured on hit competition and reality shows that fit my taste, along with songs I love but haven’t played this year.” Or begin with a scenario like, “warm acoustic songs for a slow Sunday morning, plus hidden gems and covers from singer-songwriters trending globally right now.” Once you share what you’re looking for, Spotify generates your playlist using real-time information about the world of music, including trends, charts, culture, and history. Your entire listening history from when you first joined Spotify is factored in, meaning each playlist reflects not only what you love today, but the full arc of your taste. Discover new artists and revisit the favorites who’ve shaped your listening. And when you’re ready for something different, you can guide the algorithm in a whole new direction. You can edit your prompt anytime, or start fresh whenever inspiration hits. You can also choose to set it to refresh daily or weekly so your playlist always stays new and in sync with your world. Every song includes a quick one-liner that tells you exactly why it landed in your playlist.

The idea is to create something that is truly personal and highly customizable. However, Spotify is clearly expecting users to be overwhelmed by this level of freedom as it adds: “Need help getting started? Tap “Ideas” for quick inspiration”.