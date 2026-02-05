    • Spotify gives lyrics feature a massive upgrade

    There are numerous lyric databases available online to help you decipher the indecipherable, but Spotify’s integrated lyrics feature has eliminated the need to search. Now the streaming music service has introduced a series of updates to the feature, making it even more useful than ever.

    In all there are three major changes to lyrics in Spotify, including a much-requested offline option. Some of the new features are available to everyone, while others are limited to paying subscribers.

    Spotify has provided song lyrics for a few years now, but these latest changes are the biggest overhaul they have had. The feature that is likely to generate the most interest – offline access to lyrics – is, sadly but unsurprisingly, one that is limited to Premium users. Spotify says:

    Now, when you download your favorite tracks for offline listening, the lyrics will automatically be saved too. So whether you’re underground on your commute or flying at 30,000 feet, the words stay within reach, no service required.

    Offline lyrics are rolling out around the world for Premium users.

    If you are one of those who have found the way Spotify displays lyrics to be less than ideal, there is a key change to be aware of. Available to free and Premium users, mobile users are gradually gaining access to lyric previews:

    With lyric previews, the words now appear directly beneath the album artwork or short Canvas clip as a song plays. Early testing suggests this new layout makes it easier to engage with lyrics and can help listeners return to songs they discovered. You can still share your favorite lines directly to social platforms from the Now Playing view.

    Lyric previews are rolling out globally for Free and Premium users on mobile (iOS and Android) and tablet. You can turn previews off at any time by tapping the three-dot menu and selecting “Lyrics Off.”

    This option is rolling out gradually, but Spotify does not provide information about the timeline of availability.

    The third and final new feature is something that will be of varying appeal – lyric translations. Spotify says of the language changing feature:

    Since launching in 2022, lyric translations have continued to expand to meet listener demand. After reaching more than 25 markets last year, we’re now making translations available worldwide, so more fans can unlock the meaning of songs across different languages. 

    For tracks with translations available, tap the translate icon on the lyrics card to view the translation underneath the original lyrics. Translations will appear based on your device’s language, and you can easily switch back to the original lyrics at any time.

    Full details are available here.

