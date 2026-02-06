    • Substack reveals details of historic security breach that exposed user data

    Substack

    Publishing platform Substack has admitted that it suffered a data breach some months ago. In an email sent out to users, company CEO Chris Best explained that the phone numbers and email addresses of some account holders had been accessed by an intruder.

    He says of the situation, “that sucks”, and seeks forgiveness from those affected by the security breach. What is interesting about the breach is that it is not something that has just occurred.

    While Best has sent the apologetic email just now, the security incident dates back to October 2025. Substack has not been sitting on information about the breach for all those months, however – the incident was only discovered in the last couple of days.

    The email sent out by Substack reads:

    I'm reaching out to let you know about a security incident that resulted in the email address from your Substack account being shared without your permission. This sucks. I'm sorry. We will work very hard to make sure it does not happen again.

    The email does not go into a great deal of detail about what is known about the incident, but Best is at pains to stress the limited nature of the data that was accessed:

    This data was accessed in October 2025. Importantly, credit card numbers, passwords, and financial information were not accessed.

    While Substack is not being open about the number of affected users, Bleeping Computer has shared details that were revealed elsewhere online:

    Although Substack has yet to share how many users were affected by the incident, on Monday, a threat actor leaked a database on the BreachForums hacking forum containing 697,313 records of allegedly stolen data.

    At the moment we know nothing about the possible identity of the “unauthorized third party” responsible for the breach. The good news, however, is that Substack says that it has now patched the vulnerability that made the breach possible in the first place.

    Best explains in his email:

    We have fixed the problem with our system that allowed this to happen. We do not have evidence that this information is being misused, but we encourage you to take extra caution with any emails or text messages you receive that may be suspicious.

    TAGS
    No Comments
    Got News? Contact Us

    Recent Headlines

    Substack reveals details of historic security breach that exposed user data

    YouTube rolls out autodubbing to all users

    SpaceX absorbs xAI in $1.25T merger ahead of record IPO this year 2026

    Midas wants AI systems to prove that confident-sounding responses are actually right

    Faraday Future outlines plans to deliver humanoid and quadruped robots in the US

    New tool uncovers ‘identity dark matter’ in the enterprise

    GenAI saves users nearly four hours a week

    Most Commented Stories

    1. Command Palette Dock is an astonishing proposal for a new PowerToys utility

      0 Comments

    2. Security teams hampered by lack of integrated tools

      0 Comments

    3. Shadow AI threat increases as employees take risks to meet deadlines

      0 Comments

    4. Enterprise infrastructure under strain from drive to AI

      0 Comments

    5. The top software development challenges of 2026

      0 Comments

    6. Only 28 percent of firms think they can prevent damage from rogue AI agents

      0 Comments

    7. Napster's latest reboot drops record labels in favor of AI generated audio

      0 Comments

    8. Calibre 9 arrives with a new bookshelf view and smarter ebook editing tools

      0 Comments

    Why Trust Us

    At BetaNews.com, we don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

    betanews logo

    We don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

    x logo facebook logo linkedin logo rss feed logo

    NEWS

    AI
    Technology
    Software
    Hardware
    About Us
    DMCA.com Protection Status

    © 1998-2026 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

    Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Cookie Policy | Contact Us | Sitemap