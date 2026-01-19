    • Surfshark adds post-quantum protection to its WireGuard VPN

    Surfshark has added post-quantum protection to its WireGuard VPN, with the aim of protecting users against future risks rather than fixing a problem being faced right now. The new addition focuses on how secure connections are set up, not on day-to-day browsing speed or features people can actually see.

    VPNs work by encrypting data as it travels across the internet, especially on public or shared networks. Encryption is secure today because breaking it would take current computers an impractical amount of time. Quantum computers could do the same work far more quickly, weakening that protection.

    Post-quantum protection

    Post-quantum cryptography tries to deal with that risk early. It uses different mathematical approaches that researchers believe would remain difficult even for quantum systems. This does not mean quantum computers can break VPN encryption today. The concern is more about long-term exposure, where encrypted data captured now could potentially be decrypted years later if older methods become vulnerable, a scenario often described as “harvest now, decrypt later”.

    In Surfshark’s case, the extra protection applies when users choose WireGuard in the app. The service adds a quantum-resistant step during the process that sets up a secure connection, specifically during the initial key exchange.

    Once the tunnel is established, the VPN continues to use existing encryption methods for ongoing traffic. The aim is to strengthen the part most likely to be targeted in the future without changing how the VPN behaves for users today.

    There is nothing new for customers to switch on. When WireGuard is selected, the added protection runs automatically in the background. This avoids introducing extra settings that most people would neither understand nor want to manage.

    Work on quantum-resistant encryption has been underway for years across universities, governments, and standards bodies. Some organizations have already selected candidate algorithms intended for long-term use, and software companies have begun testing them in limited, real-world deployments to understand their performance and trade-offs outside laboratory conditions.

    There are downsides of course. These newer methods often involve larger data exchanges and more computation during connection setup. That is one reason most services are cautious about widely deploying them.

    For now, post-quantum techniques tend to appear in specific parts of a system rather than replacing all existing encryption at once.

    Quantum computers powerful enough to threaten consumer VPNs do not exist today, but providers adding post-quantum protection now are betting that gradual, incremental changes will be easier to manage than rushed upgrades later.

    Whether this approach becomes standard across VPN services will depend on how well these techniques perform in practice and how much users value protection against risks that may still be years away.

    What do you think about VPN providers adding post-quantum protection now instead of waiting? Let us know in the comments.

    Surfshark adds post-quantum protection to its WireGuard VPN

