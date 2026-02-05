The Wayback Machine is looking to make deadlinks a thing of the past

The Wayback Machine from the Internet Archive has long been on a mission to archive as much online content as possible. But for all of the work done in taking snapshots of pages, there has been little done to get around the problem of broken links – until now.

The Wayback Machine has joined forces with Automattic – maker of WordPress – producing a plugin which aims to stop “link rot”.

The description of the project on GitHub reads: “Internet Archive Wayback Machine Link Fixer is a WordPress plugin designed to combat link rot—the gradual decay of web links as pages are moved, changed, or taken down. It automatically scans your post content—on save and across existing posts—to detect outbound links. For each one, it checks the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine for an archived version and creates a snapshot if one isn’t available”.

It continues:

When a linked page disappears, the plugin helps preserve your user experience by redirecting visitors to a reliable archived version. It also works proactively by archiving your own posts every time they’re updated, creating a consistent backup of your content’s history. Protect your links, preserve your content, and automate the archiving process—all with minimal effort.

Announcing the collaboration and the plugin, Automattic says: