    • Three-quarters of IT teams suffer outages from ignoring critical alerts

    Banner with yellow scam alert sticker pattern. Attention sign. Cyber security icon. Caution warning sign sticker. Flat warning symbol.

    New research shows three-quarters of UK IT teams say they’ve experienced outages as a result of ignored or suppressed alerts in 2025.

    The global State of Observability 2025 report from Splunk, which surveyed 1,855 ITOps and engineering professionals, shows alert fatigue is fast becoming one of the most pressing challenges to operational resilience.

    In the UK over half (54 percent) of respondents say false alerts are harming morale, and 15 percent admit to deliberately ignoring or suppressing alerts -- higher than the global average of 13 percent.

    Petra Jenner, SVP and general manager, EMEA at Splunk says:

    IT teams are drowning in noise. Every day they’re hit with alerts, but without the right context or ownership, it’s almost impossible to know which ones really matter. This lack of clarity puts a lot of pressure on teams and slows response times.

    When critical alerts get lost in that noise, organisations risk downtime and customer disruption, which can quickly translate into revenue loss and lasting reputational damage.

    To build resilience and combat alert fatigue, organisations need to consider the psychological wellbeing of their IT staff and ensure the tools they use genuinely support them. This means observability tools that accurately triage alerts, understand context, suggest clear remediation paths, and reduce the number of interfaces already-stressed teams are required to work with. With the right systems in place, alongside better cross-departmental co-ordination, teams can act quickly, with confidence and avoid the pitfalls of alert fatigue.

    Teams point to tool sprawl (61 percent), false alerts (54 percent), and the overall volume of alerts (34 percent) as some of the greatest contributors to their stress. These pressure points suggest growing frustration within IT departments, where constant interruptions are taking a toll and creating an environment where critical security alerts could be missed.

    A lack of clear ownership is also a problem, just 21 percent of respondents say they regularly isolate incidents to a specific team -- a key marker of maturity in incident response -- while 36 percent admit they rarely isolate them.

    The research shows that when observability and security teams work more closely together, ownership is better-defined and fewer alerts are missed. In fact, 64 percent of global respondents report that stronger collaboration between these functions reduces customer-impacting incidents.

    You can read more on the Splunk blog.

    Image credit: appleboy/depositphotos.com

    TAGS
    No Comments
    Got News? Contact Us

    Recent Headlines

    Three-quarters of IT teams suffer outages from ignoring critical alerts

    State of Mozilla report outlines an alternative vision for AI

    MSI updates its Prestige lineup with slimmer designs and new Intel Core Ultra processors

    WhatsApp rolls out stronger security options to iOS and Android users

    Yubico wants to simplify how companies hand out security keys

    Finance teams know AI-powered fraud is growing, but many still fight it by hand

    Ashampoo Photo Commander FREE's massive update adds GPS sorting, slideshows, and advanced editing tools

    Most Commented Stories

    1. Domain spoofing used in 90 percent of top phishing attacks

      0 Comments

    2. Spotify brings AI-powered Prompted Playlists to the US and Canada

      0 Comments

    3. X copies Bluesky’s homework and launches Starterpacks

      0 Comments

    4. TikTok says the deal to create a US entity has been finalized

      0 Comments

    5. Microsoft launches winapp CLI to ease app development

      0 Comments

    6. Android app launcher Nova Launcher is back

      0 Comments

    7. How AI coding adoption can create security blind spots [Q&A]

      0 Comments

    8. Digital clutter costs employees 29 days a year

      0 Comments

    Why Trust Us

    At BetaNews.com, we don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

    betanews logo

    We don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

    x logo facebook logo linkedin logo rss feed logo

    NEWS

    AI
    Technology
    Software
    Hardware
    About Us
    DMCA.com Protection Status

    © 1998-2026 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

    Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Cookie Policy | Contact Us | Sitemap