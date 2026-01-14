    • Thunderbird Desktop 147.0 arrives with improved folder handling and search fixes

    Thunderbird 147

    Mozilla has launched Thunderbird Desktop 147.0, with small but useful updates aimed at improving folder management, search behavior, and overall stability. The release focuses on usability tweaks and bug fixes that address long-standing issues affecting large mailboxes, localized folders, and enterprise email setups.

    The update applies to systems running Windows 10 or later, macOS 10.15 or newer, and Linux environments using GTK+ 3.14 or higher.

    One of the main additions in Thunderbird Desktop 147.0 is a new option to show the full folder path in the folder pane when compact view modes are enabled. This change is aimed at users who manage deeply nested folder structures and need clearer context when navigating between similar folder names.

    Another new option introduces a preference called mail.useLocalizedFolderNames, which allows users to toggle localization for special folder names. This works alongside a wider change in how special folders are handled. These folders are now localized based on a restricted set of names in order to reduce inconsistencies across accounts while still supporting translated interfaces.

    Search behavior and folder handling have also been tweaked in this release. Issues where selected status and message priority were not displayed correctly in search widgets have been fixed. Problems with compacting multiple folders, including failures where no compaction occurred at all, have also been fixed.

    Thunderbird bugs

    Several bugs related to folder structure have been addressed. Resetting manual folder sorting now works correctly for subfolders.

    Unified archive subfolders also no longer display incorrect names or appear empty. Folders with very deep hierarchies or long names are now less likely to fail to display.

    Message handling and security-related workflows have seen improvements as well. Opening and displaying OpenPGP-signed .eml messages now work correctly and the compose command line flag has been restored to proper functionality.

    Searching for attachment-related settings now correctly shows the Files and Attachments section.

    Startup performance has also been improved for users with large numbers of folders that are not using subscriptions.

    Exchange and SMTP handling have received fixes too. Sending messages via EWS now prompts for a password when required instead of failing. HTTP 500 backoff errors are handled better.

    Calendar and task management issues have been addressed, connection problems now trigger alerts, and tasks can once again be created with start or due dates.

    You can download the latest version of the email client here.

    What do you think about Thunderbird Desktop 147.0 and its focus on fixes and folder management improvements? Let us know in the comments.

    
    At BetaNews.com, we don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

    We don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

