Microsoft confirms that the KB5079473 update is breaking app sign-ins

Microsoft has acknowledged problems with the KB5079473 update for Windows 11, corroborating reports from users that it is causing sign-in issues with a number of apps.

The KB5079473 update was released earlier this month, and Microsoft has now confirmed that there are problems with signing in to Teams and OneDrive. These are the apps that Microsoft headlines as the ones it knows to be problematic, but there are reports from users that others are affected as well.

Writing in the “Known issues and notifications” section of Windows release health, Microsoft says: “Following installation of Windows updates released March 10, 2026 (KB5079473) sign in with Microsoft accounts might fail for some Microsoft applications, including Microsoft Teams Free or OneDrive. As a result of this issue, sign in attempts will display an error message with text similar to "You'll need the Internet for this. It doesn't look like you're connected to the Internet". This appears even if the device is connected to the internet”.

The company continues:

Please note that this issue occurs only with sign in operations involving Microsoft accounts, which are commonly used for Microsoft Teams Free. Businesses using Entra ID (previously known as Azure Active Directory) for app authentication will not be affected by this issue. Other applications affected include Microsoft Edge, Excel, Word, and Microsoft 365 Copilot. Whenever a feature in these applications requires Microsoft account sign in, the same message can be encountered.

There is currently no fix available, nor a proper workaround. In an update to the release notes for the KB5079473 update, Microsoft does suggest the following:

Workaround: This issue occurs when the device enters a specific network connectivity state, and may resolve on its own. If you encounter this issue, restart the device while keeping it connected to the internet. This should repair the device connectivity state and prevent the issue from occurring. However, please note that if the device is restarted without an active internet connection, it might return to a connectivity state where the issue can occur again.

There is the typically placatory note that: “Microsoft is working to release a resolution for this issue in the next few days. Additional information will be shared as soon as it becomes available”.

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