Leaked: download the Microsoft Edge for Mac beta

Microsoft continues with the development of Edge, and a new leak gives Mac users a chance to see what the company is doing with the web browser for their preferred operating system.

Renowned leaker WalkingCat has provided a download link to an unreleased beta version of the Mac build of Microsoft Edge. As it's a beta that hasn't been released to official channels, there are possible stability issues, but it serves as a chance to try out the latest Chromium-base version of Edge for Mac.

The build number for the leaked version is 76.0.182.22, and it's not clear when -- or, indeed, if -- Microsoft intends to give this version an official public outing. This is not the first time Microsoft Edge has leaked, but it is the first time the Mac version has slipped out of Redmond outside of the official channels.

On Twitter, WalkingCat posted:

Hit the link to download the beta, bearing in mind the usual warnings about the performance, stability and safety of unreleased beta software.

