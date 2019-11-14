Privacy-focused web browser Brave exits beta for mobile and desktop

Brave, the open-source web browser which focuses on speed, security and privacy, has officially hit version 1.0 and exited beta.

Available for Windows, macOS, Linux, Android and iOS, Brave boasts that it "blocks ads and trackers that slow you down and invade your privacy". The official launch comes three years after Brave first entered beta testing, and the browser has managed to amass millions of users.

Brave is about more than just protecting privacy and speeding up the internet, though -- it is also trying to shake things up. It makes the bold claim of offering even greater privacy than Tor, but it goes even beyond this. Trying to square the circle of needing ads to fund sites yet having visitors that hate ads is a problem that Brave tackles head-on.

The browser features a blockchain-based system that enables users to earn rewards by viewing ads from approved publishers. The developers explain:

Turn on Brave Rewards to earn frequent flier-like tokens for viewing privacy-respecting ads. You can set the number of ads you see per hour. Currently you can support your favorite web creators with your tokens, but soon you’ll be able to spend tokens on premium content, gift cards, and more.

Sounds like something you could get onboard with? Find out more, and download Brave here.