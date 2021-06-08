FaceTime on Windows, FaceTime on Android: it's happening

1 Comment
FaceTime

At the WWDC 2021 keynote yesterday there was quite a lot to take in, with Apple revealing details of iOS 15 and macOS Monterey. But there were other big reveals too, including the news that using FaceTime will soon be possible on non-Apple platforms.

In what many will see as something of a surprise move, Apple announced that FaceTime is coming to web browsers. This means that it will be possible to FaceTime from Windows and FaceTime from Android. No specific mention was made of Linux, but with a browser-based version of FaceTime in the pipeline, there's no reason to think this won't be possible.

See also:

Advertisement

While it would have been preferable to see a FaceTime app released for other platforms, a web—based version of the video chat tool will suffice. The move to cross-platform communication with its own messaging service will find Apple competing more directly with the likes of WhatsApp.

The company has not shared much detail about when we can expect to be able to used FaceTIme on Android and Windows. In a news release Apple says:

FaceTime calls also extend beyond Apple devices with the ability to create a link from iPhone, iPad, or Mac, and share it through Messages, Calendar, Mail, or third-party apps, so anyone can join a FaceTime call from their web browser on Android and Windows devices. FaceTime calls on the web remain end-to-end encrypted, so privacy is not compromised.

A footnote points out that: "Users with non-Apple devices can join using the latest version of Chrome or Edge. Sending video requires H.264 video encoding support."

1 Comment
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

FaceTime on Windows, FaceTime on Android: it's happening

Apple steals Microsoft's Windows 11 thunder with macOS Monterey unveil

Kodi 20 N's codename revealed, and you can install the first build of it now

Apple iOS 15 promises loads of powerful new features

Username and password breaches increase by 450 percent

Watch Apple's WWDC 2021 keynote live here today

The challenges of securing the modern enterprise [Q&A]

Most Commented Stories

All clues point to Microsoft preparing to announce Windows 11

76 Comments

Firefox 89 unveils a major -- and distinctly modern -- facelift

15 Comments

Microsoft to unveil redesigned Windows 10 later this month

9 Comments

Apple steals Microsoft's Windows 11 thunder with macOS Monterey unveil

7 Comments

US Amazon customers have a week to opt out of Sidewalk -- here's why you should

7 Comments

© 1998-2021 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.