Canva's new AI-powered Magic Layers turns flat images into editable designs

Visual design platform Canva has announced a new AI feature called Magic Layers, that converts flat images into editable designs inside its platform. The tool breaks apart elements inside an image so users can move objects, edit text, and adjust layouts without starting over or recreating the design from scratch.

The feature is rolling out in public beta in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia. Canva says the goal is to make AI-generated images easier to modify after they are created, rather than leaving them locked as static files.

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Many AI-generated images are offered as finished graphics where individual elements are merged together. Even small tweaks can require generating a whole new image, and this will often change the original layout or style.

Magic Layers attempts to solve that problem by analyzing an image and then separating the pieces inside it. Objects become movable elements, text becomes editable, and the layout is preserved so the design stays close to the original version.

The system in the current beta works with single-page PNG and JPG files. Users can upload an existing image or generate one inside Canva and then edit it directly in the platform’s editor.

The feature will allow creator to move objects, replace backgrounds, or change fonts without generating a whole new design, something that will likely appeal to marketing teams, businesses, and creators.

Magic Layers offers creative freedom

“There's been an explosion of AI-generated content that has, until now, been a dead end. You'd get a finished image you couldn't edit, refine, or make your own. We think AI should spark creation, not stop it,” said Cameron Adams, co-founder and Chief Product Officer at Canva. “After a breakthrough from our AI research team, we’re introducing Magic Layers so anyone can take a flat image and turn it into a fully editable design inside Canva. There's no need to start over, or to figure out the right prompt. Generation is just the beginning -- real creative freedom comes from being able to edit without losing momentum.”

The technology attempts to rebuild the structure of an image that was lost during the export or generation process. When a design becomes a flat image, elements such as text, shapes, and backgrounds merge together into pixels.

Traditional vector tracing tools can detect shapes but do not understand what those shapes represent. Canva claims Magic Layers analyzes the full layout instead, identifying relationships between elements and separating them while keeping the original design structure.

The new tool runs on Canva Design Model, the firm's internal AI system, which powers other AI tools inside the platform, as well as services that integrate with it, like ChatGPT, Claude, and Microsoft Copilot.

Canva says the system has already generated hundreds of millions of editable presentations, documents, and social posts and you can find out more about Magic Layers here.

What do you think about Canva turning flat images into editable designs with AI? Let us know in the comments.