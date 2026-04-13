Google finally extends Gmail end-to-end encryption to mobile devices

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Google has now extended Gmail’s end-to-end encryption to include iOS and Android devices. In bringing E2EE to mobile devices, Google is making it easier to send and receive encrypted messages without the need for third party tools.

No action is needed for anyone who has the Gmail app installed as encrypted messages will be delivered in the same way as non-encrypted ones. For anyone who does not have the Gmail app, a web browser can be used to read encrypted messages.

Announcing the long-awaited change, Google says: “We’re expanding Gmail end-to-end encryption (E2EE) to Android and iOS devices for Gmail client-side encryption (CSE) users. With Gmail E2EE, your users can confidentially engage with your organization's most sensitive data from anywhere on their mobile devices while ensuring data remains compliant and with your organization’s sovereignty and compliance requirements”.

Going into a little more detail about how the email security feature works, the company continues:

For the first time, users can compose and read these E2EE messages natively within the Gmail app on Android and iOS. No need to download extra apps or use mail portals. Users with a Gmail E2EE license can send an encrypted message to any recipient, regardless of what email address the recipient has.

  • Gmail recipients: If the recipient uses the Gmail app, the encrypted message will be delivered as a typical email thread to their inbox.
  • Guest recipients: If the recipient doesn’t have the Gmail app, they can seamlessly and securely read and reply in their own native browser, ensuring that all users have a simple and secure interface, regardless of their email service or device.

This launch combines the highest level of privacy and data encryption with a user-friendly experience for all users, enabling simple encrypted email for all customers from small businesses to enterprises and public sector.

When it comes to enabling encryption for emails, end users need simply click the lock icon and select additional encryption, before composing the message and adding attachments as normal.

Google says that: “Admin will need to enable the Android and iOS clients in the CSE admin interface in order for users to have access. This can be done in the Admin Console, visit the Help Center to learn more”.

End-to-end encryption for Gmail mobile is available for Enterprise Plus with the Assured Controls or Assured Controls Plus add-on.

Image credit: EdZbarzhyvetsky / depositphotos

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