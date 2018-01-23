Android 8.1 Oreo shows the speed of public Wi-Fi before you connect

No Comments

Mobile internet connection speed

When out and about, you may well find that you use free public Wi-Fi connections. The chances are that you use more than one as you battle to find one that offers a decent speed. With Android 8.1 Oreo, Google has a new feature that will help to make your life easier.

As the company has been talking about for a little while, Oreo now lets you see the speed of a Wi-Fi connection before you decide if you want to connect or not.

This may not seem like a major feature -- which it's not -- but it's certainly something that will prove useful. There are limitations, however. Android 8.1 Oreo might be able to tell you the speed of an internet connection, but only if that connection is not password-protected.

Google shared the news about the feature on Twitter:

Over on the Pixel help pages, Google explains how the speed bandings break down:

  • Slow: If you can use Wi-Fi calling, you can make phone calls and send texts.
  • OK: You can read webpages, use social media, and stream music.
  • Fast: You can stream most videos.
  • Very Fast: You can stream very high-quality videos.

Writing about the feature in the Pixel User Community, more detail is given about these speed labels:

  • Slow = 0 - 1 Mbps
  • OK = 1 Mbps - 5 Mbps
  • Fast = 5 Mbps - 20 Mbps
  • Very Fast = 20 Mbps+

You can download the factory images for Android 8.1 Oreo for Nexus and Pixel device from Google. OTA images are also available.

Image credit: Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

TVAddons launches new GitHub Browser to deliver Kodi addons

Facebook to roll out new privacy tools ahead of European GDPR laws

Fewer than five percent of enterprise apps will move to the cloud in 2018

Crypto exchange bitFlyer lands in Europe

State-sponsored attacks expected to dominate 2018 threat landscape

Apple's HomePod launches February 9 for $349

Organizations could face up to $19 billion in losses if a cloud provider is hacked

Most Commented Stories

Firefox: Windows 7 way more popular than Windows 10

208 Comments

Intel: Meltdown and Spectre bugs also affect Ivy Bridge, Sandy Bridge, Skylake and Kaby Lake systems

74 Comments

Apple plans to invest $350 billion in the US economy in the next 5 years

52 Comments

Microsoft releases confusing patches for AMD systems bricked by Meltdown and Spectre fixes

46 Comments

Net Neutrality is over: Here are three things to know and do

38 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy.