Chuwi's HeroBook is a super-cheap Windows 10 laptop

Chuwi HeroBook

If you're on a tight budget, or you're looking for a cheap "throw-away" laptop you can pop into a bag when you're travelling, Chuwi's HeroBook could be for you. Aimed at students and "low-income workers", the HeroBook's specs are nothing to get too excited about, but this is not the point of this particular laptop.

What the HeroBook is about is giving users a reasonable experience and above-acceptable hardware for a super-low price. For $199 you could kit yourself out with a laptop that is capable enough for day-to-day computing, or could serve as a secondary laptop for travelling with -- at this price, you won't mind too much if you lose or damage it!

So what do you get for your money? This is a 14.1-inch laptop with a resolution of 1366 x 768. Powered by a quad-core Intel Atom x5-E8000 running at 2.0GHz (which Chuwi acknowledges is "old"), the HeroBook haa 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage -- just about enough to get by. Storage is expandable via memory cards. Graphis is catered for with an integrated N3000 GPU which isn't going to set pulses racing, but does the job, and there's a quad-speaker audio system.

Chuwi promises 9 hours of life from the battery (or over 9 hours, or 7-8 hours depending on where you look on the website!), and weighing in at under 2KG, it's ideal for chucking in a bag when you hit the road. Fast charging means you shouldn't have to wait too long to power up either.

There's a large multi-touch trackpad, and a full-sized keyboard for comfortable typing. In terms of ports and expansion options, you'll find an M.2 SSD slot, MicroSD slot, two USB 3.0 ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a micro HDMI port for hooking up to an external display.

You can find out more over on the Chuwi website, and you'll be able to buy the HeroBook from GearBest later this month.

