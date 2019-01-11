Best Windows 10 apps this week

Three-hundred-and-seventeen in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 on the Windows Store in the past seven days.

The next feature update for Windows 10 will reserve about 7 Gigabytes of storage for the system on new installations to improve reliability.

Raw Image Extension (Beta)

Raw Image Extension is a new app for Windows 10 by Microsoft that adds native Raw image file support to the operating system.

The app requires Windows 10 version 1903 and will add support for Raw image formats to File Explorer and the Photos application (and any other app that uses it or starts to use it).

It is released as a beta version and support for some Raw formats, e.g. Cr3 or gpr, is not available yet.

Instagram users may use Story Saver for Instagram -- a free trial version is available that is good for downloading 10 stories per day -- to view and download stories from the service.

Use the built-in search functionality to find Instagram users to view story videos and images, and to download those of interest to the local system.

An option to load profiles in the Instagram app is provided as well.

Sun -- Sunrise & Sunset is a free application for Windows 10 that returns information about sunrise and sunset for a specific date and location in the world.

The app may track your location or you may pick a location from the integrated map. Use the date picker to select a date, and sunrise and sunset information is displayed to you immediately by the app.

Sticky Notes image embedding support incoming. The web version supports the feature already.