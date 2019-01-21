WhatsApp imposes five-recipient limit on forwarded messages to limit 'misinformation and rumors'
All social networks and messaging tools have been used as platforms to distribute fake news. Companies has taken various steps -- such as introducing fact-checking -- to help curb these problems, and now the Facebook-owned WhatsApp is introducing new measures that limit the number of people users can forward a message to.
The company has previously allowed messages to be forwarded to up to 20 people, but now -- in a bid to limit the spread of "misinformation and rumors" -- this has been reduced to just five.
See also:
- Privacy International investigation finds a huge number of Android apps share data with Facebook -- whether you have an account or not
- Facebook addresses controversy over third-party access to private messages
- Facebook gave dozens of companies access to user data such as friends lists and private messages
This is not the first time WhatsApp has imposed stricter limits on message forwarding. Last year, a similar limit was introduced in India, but now the restrictions have been rolled out on a global basis, reports Reuters.
Speaking at an event in the Indonesian capital Jakarta today, Victoria Grand, vice president for policy and communications at WhatsApp said:
We're imposing a limit of five messages all over the world as of today.
The new restrictions come into force globally with immediate effect.
Image credit: BigTunaOnline / Shutterstock