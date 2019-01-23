New Android app allows simple two-factor authentication across all apps and accounts

No Comments

Rivetz Authenticator

We're all being encouraged to use two-factor authentication to make our online accounts more secure.

But 2FA can be a major pain when you update to a new device and have to re-authenticate everything. Even when users save their private 2FA keys to migrate onto new devices, it can still take time to manually reset 2FA for each account.

Now though specialist in Mobile cybersecurity Rivetz is launching a new Authenticator app that offers backup and recovery of 2FA keys using mobile devices' existing hardware security capabilities.

In a Rivetz-commissioned survey of 1,000 US adults, 49 percent of respondents say they had lost access to their accounts because they were unable to access their 2FA recovery keys.

Rivetz Authenticator also features a Trusted User Interface (TUI) for supported devices -- which include Samsung mobile phones running Android 8 and above. The TUI allows device owners to verify actions with the assurance that malware cannot possibly infect a transaction, ensuring that the action taken by the app was the user’s intended action. Authenticator also is designed to support validation of external controls, such as geolocation or biometrics, enabling additional security and compliance capabilities.

"2FA is a powerful cybersecurity method, but when you get a new phone you are locked out until you navigate a labyrinth of security procedures for each app or account," says Steven Sprague, CEO of Rivetz. "Authenticator provides a secure and simple one-step method to maintain robust 2FA cybersecurity across all your accounts and devices. Cybersecurity should be grandma-simple -- it should just work. We designed The Rivetz Network and Authenticator from the ground up to liberate the modern subscriber from the antiquated username/password paradigm."

You can find out more on the Rivetz website and you'll find a video explaining how Authenticator works and an infographic of the survey findings below.

Rivetz infographic

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

New Android app allows simple two-factor authentication across all apps and accounts

AOC launches pair of curved AGON 3 Series gaming displays -- one with G-SYNC, the other with FreeSync

Consumer threats down as cybercriminals target business

Run Windows apps on Linux with the newly released Wine 4.0

Windows 10 users can now get Fedora Remix for WSL

Samsung launches blazing fast 970 EVO Plus NVMe SSD

Microsoft announces seven new low-cost Windows 10 devices for education, and a new Classroom Pen

Most Commented Stories

Windows 10 October 2018 Update finally starts its phased rollout -- here's how to block it

74 Comments

How to change the default Windows 10 font

58 Comments

Run Windows apps on Linux with the newly released Wine 4.0

53 Comments

Microsoft concedes that Cortana can't -- and won't -- compete with Alexa and Google Assistant

35 Comments

Apple selling iPhone SE again, and you should totally consider buying it

23 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.