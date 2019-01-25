Microsoft giving away diamond ring and custom Xbox One X to celebrate Super Bowl LIII

Super Bowl LIII is less than two weeks away at this point. The championship NFL game will occur on Sunday, February 3. Once again, Tom Brady and the Patriots will be there, this time playing the Rams. What will football fans do for the next nine days? For many, they will turn to a video game, getting their pigskin fix from Madden NFL 19. While not the same as watching a real game, it is a great way to kill time while waiting for football to return.

To celebrate the upcoming Super Bowl and the aforementioned video game, Microsoft is running a very cool giveaway. As you can imagine, a limited edition Xbox One is part of the prize, this time with "G.O.A.T." written on it in the classic Xbox font. Is Microsoft a fan of the horned animal? No, that actually means "Greatest of All Time." In addition to the console, the winner will get a copy of Madden NFL 19, a signed jersey, and some other swag. There is one more part of the prize pack, however, that is quite surprising -- a diamond ring!

No, Microsoft is not getting into the jewelry business. Actually, the ring is designed to look similar to a Super Bowl championship ring. In other words, it is yet another football tie-in. Whether or not you think the ring is beautiful, gaudy, or both, it is undeniably a cool collectible for Xbox fans.

Microsoft shares the following details about the prize pack, which is valued at more than $10,000.

Xbox G.O.A.T ring that features 10 carat premium gold (plated black) and weighs over 1.5 ounces, with 188 black diamonds and 46 green tsavorite stones

Custom G.O.A.T Xbox One X

G.O.A.T merchandise pack

Copy of Madden NFL 19 for Xbox One

Football jersey autographed by Antonio Brown

Microsoft is hoping you make a purchase online to enter the giveaway, and you can read the full details of how to enter here. If you are like me and would rather enter without spending a dime, you can follow the below instructions.