From July, Windows 7 and Windows Server 2008 users will need SHA-2 support to get updates

Microsoft has announced that from the middle of July, Windows 7 and Windows Server 2008 users who want to continue to receive updates will need SHA-2 code signing support.

The change is being introduced because "the security of the SHA-1 hash algorithm has become less secure over time due to weaknesses found in the algorithm, increased processor performance, and the advent of cloud computing".

The news was shared by Mary Jo Foley who says that the requirement will apply to Windows 7 SP1, Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 and Windows Server 2008 SP2.

Microsoft also explains the requirements in a support document:

To protect your security, Windows operating system updates are dual-signed using both the SHA-1 and SHA-2 hash algorithms to authenticate that updates come directly from Microsoft and were not tampered with during delivery. Due to weaknesses in the SHA-1 algorithm and to align to industry standards Microsoft will only sign Windows updates using the more secure SHA-2 algorithm exclusively. Customers running legacy OS versions (Windows 7 SP1, Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 and Windows Server 2008 SP2) will be required to have SHA-2 code signing support installed on their devices by July 2019. Any devices without SHA-2 support will not be offered Windows updates after July 2019. To help prepare you for this change, we will release support for SHA-2 signing in 2019. Some older versions of Windows Server Update Services (WSUS) will also receive SHA-2 support to properly deliver SHA-2 signed updates. Refer to the Product Updates section for the migration timeline.

According to a timeline shared by Microsoft, Stand Alone updates that introduce SHA-2 code sign support will be released as security updates from 12 March. By 16 July, the company says: "Updates for legacy Windows versions will require that SHA-2 code signing support be installed. The support released in March and April will be required in order to continue to receive updates on these versions of Windows."

