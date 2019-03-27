BitTorrent Inc announces BitTorrent Live, a social streaming platform that's not based on BitTorrent

1 Comment

BitTorrent Live

BitTorrent Inc has announced plans to launch a new social media platform for live streaming. It will be called BitTorrent Live and -- at least initially -- it will be centralized rather than decentralized, meaning that it is not based on the BitTorrent protocol or other P2P technology.

The first beta version is expected to launch in the coming quarter, and it will compete with the likes of Facebook Live. BitTorrent Live will enable users to stream content to mobile devices, or broadcast live, and will include social media elements.

As reported by TorrentFreak, the aim of the new platform is to create a "new content experience" that can be enjoyed from anywhere with an internet connection. There is scope for monetization for broadcasters, it seems. The company says: "BitTorrent Live also will incorporate blockchain technology that returns privacy and ownership to users while also enabling cryptocurrency to be used as a new payment option".

Writing about the new service, BitTorrent says:

With BitTorrent Live you can create live video content, connect with people who share the same passions, earn money by expressing your creativity and connect with friends all around the world.

We plan to integrate blockchain technology into the core of BitTorrent Live and return privacy and ownership while enabling a new payment option serving millions of users.

TorrentFreak quotes BitTorrent CEO Justin Sun:

Imagine chatting with your favorite athlete, becoming immersed in a music festival, or meeting new friends to share your passions -- all by simply firing up the BitTorrent Live app. By using our decentralized technology, we aim to create a boundary-free internet but also be at the forefront of a new content experience.

Early versions of the app will be entirely live, but BitTorrent says it is looking to change this. "The team is already looking at ways to integrate decentralized technology into the core of the app. We are also looking at ways to archive the content".

The company says that the service will roll out globally on a phased basis. If you're interested, you can sign up for notifications here.

1 Comment
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Russia orders NordVPN, ExpressVPN, HideMyAss and other VPNs to block numerous sites

The revolutionary LG G8 ThinQ Android smartphone is coming to America

UK watchdog says Huawei poses a national security risk

Large enterprises face problems with unsecured applications

Viper Gaming launches VPN100 NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD

Encryption backdoors raise the likelihood of attack

Facebook explicitly bans white nationalism and white separatism

Most Commented Stories

Build 18362 looks to be the Windows 10 1903 Release Candidate

54 Comments

Leaked Chromium-based Microsoft Edge works great on Windows 7

31 Comments

Leaked: first look at Chromium-based Microsoft Edge

31 Comments

Article 13: EU approves controversial copyright law despite massive opposition

21 Comments

TP-Link adds four new 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5) routers to its affordable Archer A Series line

18 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.