Best Windows 10 apps this week

Three-hundred-and-thirty-one in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 on the Windows Store in the past seven days.

The May 2019 Update for Windows 10 is still being tested. MSDN subscribers can get their hands on Windows 10 version 1903 builds already.

Good news for users who had issues with the Start menu in Windows 10; the next version of Windows 10 features a separate Start menu process to improve stability and responsiveness.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

New Windows apps and games

Forza Street

If you expect Forza Street to provide the same experience that full price Forza titles offer, you will be disappointed. It is a free to play game that Microsoft Studios released for Windows 10; Android and iOS versions are apparently on their way as well, and that may tell you enough about the title.

Probably the biggest difference between Forza Street and other racing games is that you don't get full control over your car. In fact, all you do is use the spacebar to control gas, brake and boost.

That does not sound too exciting. The best one can say about the game is that its presentation is quite nice, especially for a free game.

Poster Maker: Thumbnail, Cover, Flyer & Ad Page Designer

Poster Maker is a free application to create posters, banners, profile pictures and other media content.

The app includes free and paid content. It is possible to use some features for free, e.g. create a poster, pick some backgrounds, and some stickers and icons for the creation.

Many options, e.g. the creation of banners for YouTube, Twitter, or Facebook, and many backgrounds and other elements, are locked and unlocked only after payment.

The app itself is easy to use: you can apply text to posters or banners, and load custom images.

Notable updates

Microsoft Edge (Chromium) supports Windows Mixed Reality Headsets and 32-bit versions of Windows in the latest version.