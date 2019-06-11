Firefox unveils new-look logo and introduces new parent brand
Firefox has revealed its redesigned branding, including a new icon for its web browser, as well an introducing the logo for the new Firefox parent brand, some 18 months in the pipeline.
As well as a new look, the icon features an updated color palette which is not just about aesthetics, but also accessibility. There's also a new, modern typeface, as well as what's being described as a "new shape system".
Firefox says that the color palette it has chosen opens up new possibilities and allows for distinctive gradients, and a rounded typeface has been chosen to fit in with the general Firefox feel. The organization also boasts of the "new shape system derived from the geometry of the product logos that makes beautiful background patterns, spot illustrations, motion graphics and pictograms".
It goes on to say:
Now Firefox has a new look to support its evolving product line. Today we're introducing the Firefox parent brand -- an icon representing the entire family of products. When you see it, it’s your invitation to join Firefox and gain access to everything we have to offer. That includes the famous Firefox Browser icon for desktop and mobile, but even that is evolving.
As well as revealing the new design work, Firefox also explains the ethos behind the brand system:
- Radical. It's a radical act to be optimistic about the future of the internet. It’s a radical act to serve others before ourselves. We disrupt the status quo because it’s the right thing to do.
- Kind. We want what's best for the internet and for the world. So we lead by example. Build better products. Start conversations, Partner, collaborate, educate and inform. Our empathy extends to everybody.
- Open. Open-minded. Open-hearted. Open source. An open book. We make transparency and a global perspective integral to our brand, speaking many languages and striving to reflect all vantage points.
- Opinionated. Our products prove that we are driven by strong convictions. Now we're giving voice to our point of view. While others can speak only to settings, we ground everything in our ethos.