Firefox unveils new-look logo and introduces new parent brand

3 Comments

Firefox logo 2019

Firefox has revealed its redesigned branding, including a new icon for its web browser, as well an introducing the logo for the new Firefox parent brand, some 18 months in the pipeline.

As well as a new look, the icon features an updated color palette which is not just about aesthetics, but also accessibility. There's also a new, modern typeface, as well as what's being described as a "new shape system".

Firefox says that the color palette it has chosen opens up new possibilities and allows for distinctive gradients, and a rounded typeface has been chosen to fit in with the general Firefox feel. The organization also boasts of the "new shape system derived from the geometry of the product logos that makes beautiful background patterns, spot illustrations, motion graphics and pictograms".

It goes on to say:

Now Firefox has a new look to support its evolving product line. Today we're introducing the Firefox parent brand -- an icon representing the entire family of products. When you see it, it’s your invitation to join Firefox and gain access to everything we have to offer. That includes the famous Firefox Browser icon for desktop and mobile, but even that is evolving.

As well as revealing the new design work, Firefox also explains the ethos behind the brand system:

  • Radical. It's a radical act to be optimistic about the future of the internet. It’s a radical act to serve others before ourselves. We disrupt the status quo because it’s the right thing to do.
  • Kind. We want what's best for the internet and for the world. So we lead by example. Build better products. Start conversations, Partner, collaborate, educate and inform. Our empathy extends to everybody.
  • Open. Open-minded. Open-hearted. Open source. An open book. We make transparency and a global perspective integral to our brand, speaking many languages and striving to reflect all vantage points.
  • Opinionated. Our products prove that we are driven by strong convictions. Now we're giving voice to our point of view. While others can speak only to settings, we ground everything in our ethos.

3 Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

LastPass Business brings single sign-on to over 1200 apps

New enterprise platform secures digital assets in transit

Firefox unveils new-look logo and introduces new parent brand

Over three billion fake emails sent out daily

VLC 3.0.7 includes more security fixes than ever thanks to the European Commission

US Customs and Border Protection says photos of thousands of travelers were stolen in a data breach

Samsung CRG5 is a curved 27-inch FHD gaming monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC and 240Hz refresh rate

Most Commented Stories

YouTube clamps down on hate speech by banning supremacism, Holocaust denial and more

58 Comments

Zorin OS 15 Linux distro is ready to replace Microsoft Windows 10 on your PC

44 Comments

How to download any version of Windows 7, Windows 8.1 and Windows 10 (and Office)

29 Comments

More than 80 million Huawei device users are on Android Pie (EMUI 9)

21 Comments

The future of television

16 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.