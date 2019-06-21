There will be no more tablets from Google

No Comments

Google logo on white wood

Google is getting out of the tablet-making business, but says that it will continue to produce smartphones and laptops.

The announcement means that Google is ceasing work on two unreleased Pixel tablets, with the company's head of hardware saying: "Google's hardware team will be solely focused on building laptops moving forward". While ditching tablets is not entirely surprising, Google is said to have been working on two new tablets until as recently as this week.

See also:

The news, later confirmed by Google, came courtesy of Computerworld -- but it certainly does not mean that Android or Chrome OS tablets are dead. Third parties will still be free to produce such devices, but there will be no Google branded options available.

On Twitter, Rick Osterloh, SVP of Devices and Services at Google, wrote:

He later went on to stress that owners of Pixel Slates are not being forgotten:

Image credit: rvlsoft / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

There will be no more tablets from Google

Security flaw in Dell SupportAssist tool puts millions of Windows systems at risk

Google confirms that second-hand Nest Cams could have been used to spy on people

Recall alert: Your Apple MacBook Pro could be a fire hazard

Is technology harming our ability to write?

Microsoft releases Windows 10 20H1 Build 18922 to the Fast ring

Cloud-based security service offers web app and API protection

Most Commented Stories

Linux Mint vs Windows 10 -- which is best for small business productivity?

64 Comments

Microsoft Edge could come to Linux

57 Comments

Feast your eyes on how Apple's iPhone 11 should look

22 Comments

Hacker hits Symantec and accesses passwords

20 Comments

How to center Windows 10 taskbar icons

16 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.