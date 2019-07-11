Easily share large files with Dropbox Transfer

No Comments

Dropbox Transfer

Dropbox has revealed a new file sharing service that makes it possible to send files of up to 100GB.

The company says the service has been designed as a quick and easy alternative to configuring sharing and permissions, and it means that it is possible to share large files even with people who do not have Dropbox accounts.

Dropbox Transfer is currently undergoing beta testing, and there's a waiting list to join if you want to take part. But if you're able to get signed up, you'll find that you have a handy alternative to email attachments. There are some neat extra options such as being able to password-protect files and set time limits on access.

Dropbox describes Transfer as "a quick, secure way to send large files to anyone". The company goes on to say:

Transfer offers the convenience of email, without the 25 MB limit on attachments. With Transfer, you can send up to 100 GB of files -- five times what some other services allow -- in just a few clicks. You'll have the option to drag and drop files to upload from your computer, or skip the wait by adding items stored in Dropbox. Once you've created your transfer, you’ll get a link that can be pasted anywhere. You can send the link to anyone, even if they don't have a Dropbox account, or send an automatically generated email right from Transfer. Recipients will receive copies of the files, so your originals will remain untouched.

If you want to get involved in testing Dropbox Transfer, click here to join the waiting list.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Easily share large files with Dropbox Transfer

Apple Watch eavesdropping vulnerability forces Apple to disable Walkie-Talkie app

Microsoft is retiring its 3D model repository Remix 3D

Apple and Zoom push out updates to remove potentially privacy-invading web server

Microsoft releases Windows 10 20H1 Build 18936 with passwordless sign-ins

Is app apathy hurting your marketing?

5G's 'G-wiz' environment

Most Commented Stories

US Court of Appeals says Trump can't block people on Twitter

60 Comments

Don't buy the faulty Raspberry Pi 4 -- get a different Linux-compatible single-board computer instead

55 Comments

Compatibility issues stand in the way of installing Windows 10 May 2019 Update on some Macs

48 Comments

Chinese border officers are gathering data from tourists' phones with a secret spy app

36 Comments

Mozilla set to offer ad-free browsing in Firefox for $5

33 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.