Amazon Dash buttons get chucked on the scrap heap this month

The much-maligned Dash button from Amazon is being killed off for good. Having previously announced that they were being discontinued, Amazon has announced that as of the end of this month, it will no longer be possible to place orders via a physical Dash button.

This does not mean that the Dash ordering service is ceasing completely -- it will continue to exist in the form of virtual Dash button that can be accessed from a range of devices.

In fact, it is the success of virtual Dash buttons that negates the need for physical buttons, prompting Amazon to discontinue selling them earlier in the year. If you have a now-useless button lying around, Amazon would like you to recycle it via the program it has set up.

In a statement given to Engadget, an Amazon spokesperson said:

Since sales of Dash Button devices ceased earlier this year, we have seen continued growth of other shopping options to meet customer needs, including Virtual Dash Button, Dash Replenishment, Alexa Shopping, and Subscribe & Save With this [in] mind, starting August 31, 2019, customers will no longer be able to place orders through Dash Button devices globally. Customers can continue reordering products using their free virtual Dash Buttons on the Amazon.com website and mobile app, which are available for the same great brands customers love from Dash Button devices. Customers will see that virtual Dash Buttons have already been created to replace current physical Dash Button devices.

Image credit: James W Copeland / Shutterstock