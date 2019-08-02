Users complain that Windows 10 is stuck in S mode

Windows 10 S mode is proving problematic for some people, with a number of users complaining that they are unable to get their computers out of the limited mode.

A number of laptops -- including the Surface Go and Surface Laptop -- come pre-configured to run in Windows 10 S mode, preventing users from changing their search engine in Edge, or from installing software from outside of the Microsoft Store. It is supposed to be possible to exit S mode, but the option has been broken for a number of days.

Microsoft used to charge people to switch Windows 10 out of S mode, but ultimately relented and made the option free. It should be something you can do via the Microsoft Store but, as people complaining in Microsoft forums explain, this option is not working now.

One person says:

I recently purchased a Microsoft Surface Go for travel, and although I'm enjoying it thus far there is a need to switch out of S Mode to install one or two additional programs. I've followed all of the steps to reach the "Switch Out of S Mode" screen in the Microsoft Store, however, the page never loads. Instead, it shows a blank store screen. Is there any other method to reach this area of the store? Additionally, I've tried prior to updating Windows and after updating Windows with no luck.

Microsoft initially said that it had no idea when the problem would be resolved:

This is not expected behavior and the issue is not with your PC. Microsoft is aware that some users are unable to upgrade to Pro Edition or switch out of S mode as a result of this blank page. We are investigating the cause and when a resolution is available the Store will update without any user action necessary. There is no current estimate on when this condition will be resolved.

Now, however, a fix has been produced, and all that is required is a quick update as Greg from the Microsoft Surface Team explains:

We have completed our investigation and have published an updated version of the Microsoft Store app which includes a fix for this issue. To install this update: From the taskbar, open Microsoft Store. Select More ... > Downloads and updates > Get updates. Install available updates, including Microsoft Store version 11906.1001.24.0 (or later). For more help installing Microsoft Store updates, see Get updates for apps and games in Microsoft Store.

