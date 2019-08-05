These are the Apple Card restrictions you need to know about

Apple Card is due to launch later this month and there are a few restrictions associated with Apple's predictably-named credit card.

The Apple Card Customer Agreement document drawn up by backing creditor Goldman Sachs shows that it cannot be used to buy cryptocurrencies. Additionally, the iPhone-based digital version of the credit card cannot be used on jailbroken devices.

See also:

Goldman Sachs' agreement document shows that the Apple Card cannot be used for "Cash Advance and Cash Equivalents". This is defined as "any cash advance and other cash-like transaction, including purchases of cash equivalents such as travelers checks, foreign currency, or cryptocurrency; money orders; peer to peer transfers, wire transfers or similar cash-like transactions; lottery tickets, casino gaming chips (whether physical or digital), or race track wagers or similar betting transactions".

This is not a particularly unusual restriction, but it may still upset some card owners, or would-be card owners. The same is true of restrictions on jailbroken devices. With large numbers of iPhone owners jailbreaking their phones, it means that many people will not be able to use the digital Apple Card.

The Apple Card Customer Agreement says:

At the time your Account is created, a digital Card will automatically be added to your Apple Wallet on the Required Device that you used to apply for an Account. You can use Cards to make Transactions on your Account. You can add a Card to your Eligible Devices, but you must maintain a Required Device with a digital Card to manage your Account electronically. Without a Required Device, you will only be able to manage your Account by contacting us by phone or mail, and your Monthly Statement will only be sent to you by email or mail. If you do not maintain a Required Device, we may close your account. If you make unauthorized modifications to your Eligible Device, such as by disabling hardware or software controls (for example, through a process sometimes referred to as "jailbreaking"), your Eligible Device may no longer be eligible to access or manage your Account. You acknowledge that use of a modified Eligible Device in connection with your Account is expressly prohibited, constitutes a violation of this Agreement, and could result in our denying or limiting your access to or closing your Account as well as any other remedies available to us under this Agreement.

The agreement also explains how rewards can be earned, and how repayments work.

Image credit: Primakov / Shutterstock