Best Windows 10 apps this week

Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 on the Microsoft Store in the past seven days.

If you installed KB4512941 for Windows 10 version 1903 and noticed Cortana CPU usage going through the roof, you are not alone. Microsoft acknowledged the issue and plans to ship a patch later this month.

PowerToys

Not released as a UWP but still interesting to Windows 10 users. PowerToys are making a comeback and Microsoft released the first version featuring two utilities earlier today.

The first release includes the tools FanzyZones, a window layout tool to place windows in specific sectors on the screen, and Shortcuts Guides, a helpful overlay of available shortcuts.

You need Windows 10 version 1803 or newer to run the new PowerToys.

Winfi Lite

WinFi Lite is a powerful app to analyze, troubleshoot, and manage wireless networks on Windows 10. The program is still a beta officially at the time of writing.

It displays all discovered wireless networks on start in a well designed interface. Filter options are provided to change information and networks.

Each network is listed with lots of information, e.g. the signal strength, security used, or its channel.

Advanced features include the creation of profiles for UI and data, exporting to PCAP and CSV, and session replay options.

You can read my full review of the application here if you are interested.

Gears 5 Campaign, a new wallpaper pack featuring seven 4K Gears 5 images.

YouTube client Awesome Tube received an update that introduced support for Brazilian Portuguese, support for the default system theme background and accent color, and a new double-tap to forward or rewind playback option.