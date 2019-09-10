Fight for the Future launches new campaign to oppose the use of facial recognition tech at music festivals and gigs

No Comments

Fight For the Future -- Ban Facial Recognition at Live Shows

Digital rights and advocacy group Fight for the Future has launched a campaign protesting against the use of facial recognition technology at music events.

Big names such as Tom Morello, Gramatik and Amanda Palmer are backing the campaign which calls upon the likes of Ticketmaster to commit to not using the invasive surveillance technique at their festivals and concerts.

See also:

Numerous music event organizers have started to invest in facial recognition technology in the name of safety, but there are serious concerns about how surveillance footage could be used. There are serious privacy and security concerns associated with facial recognition in many walks of life, but the ability to link people to ticket sales at music events allows for even faster identification of individuals, and there are concerns about how footage might be stored as well as how it could be used in the future.

Evan Greer, deputy director of Fight for the Future, explains: "Facial recognition is one of the most authoritarian and invasive forms of surveillance ever created, and it's spreading like an epidemic. No amount of regulation can fix the dangers inherent in this form Big Brother automaton. We need to ban this technology outright, treat it like biological or nuclear weapons, and prevent it from proliferating before it's too late".

She adds:

Facial recognition surveillance is uniquely dangerous. It doesn't keep fans or artists safe, it just subjects them to invasive, racially biased monitoring that will inevitably lead to fans getting harassed, falsely arrested, deported, or worse. We're calling on all artists to stick up for their fans' basic rights and safety by speaking out against the use of Big Brother style biometric surveillance at live music events.

Dresden Dolls singer Amanda Palmer is among those supporting the campaign:

You can find out more about the campaign and add your name to the petition by heading here -- there are steps that music fans, artists and music venues can take.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Fight for the Future launches new campaign to oppose the use of facial recognition tech at music festivals and gigs

98 percent of top US websites not prepared against attacks

SD-WAN is one of the most disruptive business technologies

Facebook may know when you're having sex

Handheld retro game console case turns an Apple iPhone into a working 'Nintendo Game Boy Color' [Review]

Watch Apple’s iPhone 11 launch live here

Appeals court upholds ruling that permits public data to be scraped from LinkedIn profiles

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft wants to close down Wunderlist -- so the creator offers to buy it back

23 Comments

Keep your Raspberry Pi 4 cool with this brand new case with built-in fan

12 Comments

Massive Facebook leak exposes 419 million users' phone numbers

9 Comments

Debian-based MX Linux 19 Beta 2.1 now available for download

9 Comments

Brave browser accuses Google of using hidden web pages to track users

8 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.