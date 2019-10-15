Pixelbook Go is a smart, competitively-priced Chromebook

Google's original Pixelbook launched back in 2017, and two years on the company is launching a new lighter, thinner version called the Pixelbook Go.

Weighing around two pounds and only 13mm thick, the Go offers up to 12 hours battery life, backlit keyboard and a 13.3-inch 1080p touchscreen. Top end models will feature a 4K display.

It has what Google calls a 'grippable' design with a ribbed underside to make it easy to carry. The external casing is magnesium with a painted matt finish in either Just Black or Not Pink. Fast charging is set to give you two hours of use from just 20 minutes charging time. The keyboard has 'Hush Keys' so you won't disturb the people at the next table in the coffee shop with your loud typing.

Automatic updates and built-in security ensures you stay safe online.

Google claims it has high performance components and will boot fast, on the base model this means an Intel 8th Gen Core m3 processor with 8GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Top versions will have a Core i7, 16GB RAM and a 256GB SSD. There's a 2MP front-facing camera and built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

With a starting price of $649 and options up to $1,399, the Pixelbook Go is available to pre-order now in the US and Canada, UK buyers will have to wait until January though. You can find out more on the Google Store.