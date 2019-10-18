Best Windows 10 apps this week

Three-hundred-and-fifty-seven in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 on the Microsoft Store in the past seven days.

Microsoft started to enable Tamper Protection on (home) devices running Windows 10 version 1903 this week. The new feature protects security-related settings from outside manipulation.

The company also announced that it will shut down the Windows Phone 8.1 App Store on December 16, 2019.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

New Windows apps and games

Blast Search

Blast Search adds improved search capabilities to Windows 10 devices. The third-party search application has a size of about 100MB and runs independently after installation.

Blast may be used to search processes, apps or files on the system. You may use it to run a search for all supported content types or only specific ones by selecting one of the provided tabs in the interface.

The app features a unique Search Screen feature which searches for text and objects on the screen so that you may activate them using the mouse.

Invisible Hand

Invisible Hand is a free browser extension for Microsoft Edge that adds price comparison and coupon finding options.

The extension checks the price of items on shopping pages against a database to highlight cheaper offers if available.

Yubico Login

The security application for Windows 7, 8.1 and 10 adds a second layer of security to the local account login process.

It requires that users set up a YubiKey security key on the device; this key needs to be connected to the Windows device during login to complete the authentication process.

New Windows themes

Aerial Iceland Premium, 15 4K bird's eye view images

Notable updates

Latest Microsoft Edge Dev (Chromium-based) introduces a "first round" of Family Safety features, an option to remove the feedback smiley, and more. Edge Canary gets a tab freeze feature and new profile pictures.

Windows Calculator update introduces two new menus in the scientific calculator that add trigonometry and functions menus to the app.