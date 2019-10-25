Advanced SystemCare 13 launches with enhanced email protection

There’s an argument against whether your modern PC requires additional optimization. Windows 10 offers basic but essential tools to keep your system running smoothly and it’s less likely you’ll run out of drive space or require a system purge to make room for a new install.

With the above in mind, system maintenance developers are coming up with new ways of making their tools essential in the modern world. Security remains a constant threat, so adding modules to keep your system safe seems to be the recent priority.

IObit has released Advanced SystemCare 13 and the primary focus is to improve the security of your PC. The new Email Protection module will run in the background and check against phishing attempts made from clicking an unscrupulous link in your mailbox. The enhanced Junk File Clean module will dig even deeper, but now includes support for other accounts, so you can force-clean other users who may have a bad habit of leaving a tonne of unnecessary junk in their trash, taking up vital space on your hard drive. The Privacy Shield has extra support for safeguarding your sensitive data.

The Software Updater has had a boost with support for up to 60 percent additional applications, so you can use Advanced SystemCare to keep your installed software up-to-date. The new Context Menu Manager does what it says on the tin, whilst the rebuilt File Shredder will do a more powerful job of securely erasing your files and folders.

SystemCare’s Turbo Boost function now includes support for Universal Windows Platform Apps, whilst the Ads Removal module includes a wider database for software with annoying adverts.

Question is, do you really need the additional security features you’d find in SystemCare 13 (many which are borrowed from the separate Malware Fighter)? If you have a full-fat security suite from Norton, Bitdefender, Kaspersky or Avast, you will not need the new safety features, but if you are seeking a powerful maintenance toolkit, with additional security tools (which can be turned off if necessary), then Advanced SystemCare is for you.

It’s worth adding that Advanced SystemCare 13 is available in two versions. A rather limited Free edition and a more fully-functional paid PRO edition, available for $19.99. The PRO edition contains the PC cleaning and optimization tools, a defrag module, an auto-RAM function to stop your PC from using too much system memory, an Internet booster, premium security features and much more.

Download Advanced SystemCare 13 Free.