Trustwave launches advanced threat detection for Azure

As increasing numbers of businesses shift to cloud and multi-cloud environments, securing systems becomes a much more complex task.

For Microsoft Azure users Trustwave is launching new services to bolster threat monitoring, detection and response natively on the platform.

Trustwave Threat Detection and Response services for Microsoft Azure integrates with Microsoft Azure Sentinel and Microsoft Defender Advanced Threat Protection. Data from users, devices and applications is continuously collected and fed to Trustwave security analysts who inspect for malware, rogue code, behavioral anomalies and other indicators of malicious activity. Using the Microsoft Security Graph API, Trustwave takes in only data that is needed for optimal efficiency and to abide with any data privacy restrictions.

In addition to 24x7 threat monitoring and alerts, an advanced option for Microsoft Defender Advanced Threat Protection clients immediately escalates a detected incident to a full scale digital forensic investigation and/or a threat hunt.

It's delivered via the Trustwave Fusion platform, a cloud-native platform that unifies data from Microsoft Azure, endpoints, networks and multi-cloud environments across an organization’s entire footprint with the Trustwave data lake, actionable threat intelligence and an elite team of security specialists.

"As enterprises continue to move operations to cloud and hybrid cloud environments, detecting and responding to threats has become increasingly challenging as the attack surface expands and the sheer amount of new security technologies to comprehend grows," says Chris Schueler, senior vice president of managed security services at Trustwave. "Our integration with Microsoft layers powerful threat detection and response capabilities onto Microsoft Azure and leverages elite security experts to analyze data flows, identify irregularities and jump into action when needed."

Features include a single view of threats, technology management, vulnerabilities and perceived risks across an organization's environment via an intuitive dashboard. Users also have access to Trustwave’s team of threat hunters, ethical hackers, digital forensic investigators.

"Microsoft welcomes the opportunity to partner with an innovative MSSP like Trustwave and build the future of intelligent security together," says Scott Woodgate, senior director, Azure Security at Microsoft. "Trustwave's strong threat detection and response expertise paired with Microsoft’s cloud native tools will enable customers to build a more proactive answer to incident response."

You can find out more on the Trustwave site.

Image credit: Andreus/depositphotos.com