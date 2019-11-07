New cloud integrations help streamline big data use

As users and enterprises demand more added capacity, particularly for their data-driven workloads, they are increasingly moving towards all cloud or hybrid cloud environments.

This needs cloud data orchestration to accelerate and synchronize data across different environments, and as a result users are turning to cloud data analytic services like Amazon's EMR and Google Cloud's Dataproc that reduce hardware spend, eliminate the need to overbuy capacity, and provide business agility.

Open source cloud data orchestration company Alluxio has announced that its platform can now be seamlessly integrated with both of these leading cloud analytical services to speed up analytical jobs on a range of computational frameworks like Apache Spark, Presto, Hive, TensorFlow and others.

"The rise of compute intensive workloads and the adoption of the cloud has driven organizations to adopt a decoupled architecture for modern workloads -- one in which compute scales independently from storage. Analytical cloud services embrace this architecture and provide the needed agility to get insights from data faster," says Steven Mih, CEO of Alluxio. "We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud to further enable users on their data transformation journeys."

Alluxio Enterprise Edition 2.1.0 is now available via the Amazon AWS Marketplace via a pay as you go model as well as an annual subscription. Among the features are Cloud Formation Templates which simplify Alluxio cluster creation for users, meaning a cluster of any size can be brought up in minutes. On Google Cloud Alluxio can be brought up within the Google Dataproc cluster with a single command.

In a joint offering with Starburst Data Alluxio is also launching Amazon Web Service product offerings to simplify Presto deployments in the cloud for performance sensitive workloads.

"As more users move their SQL analytics workloads to the cloud, Alluxio adds significant benefits by not only providing dramatic performance increases but also data accessibility and data elasticity by abstracting many different data silos," says Dipti Borkar, vice president, products at Alluxio. "In addition, with our latest integrations, users can leave their data on premises and burst analytical workloads to cloud services like AWS EMR and Google Dataproc or with Starburst Presto with our 'zero-copy' bursting approach to solve their on-prem compute capacity challenges."

Image credit: Nomadsoul1/depositphotos.com