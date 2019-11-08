The risks from IoT devices in the workplace

With more and more devices now connecting to the internet, the risk of a security breach from an unsecured piece of kit grows too. But exactly how big is this problem?

Workplace productivity and network security software specialist CurrentWare has produced an infographic looking at the impact of the IoT on workplace security.

There are expected to be 41.6 billion IoT devices by 2025 and over 120 new devices are connected to the Net every second, with the number of Wi-Fi connected devices up 500 percent in the last two years. Bluetooth devices have increased five fold in the last 10 years too.

Security is a major concern, with unsecured devices accounting for 26 percent of security incidents.

You can see the full infographic including a look at ways to secure IoT devices below.

Image credit: jamesteohart / Depositphotos.com