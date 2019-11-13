Almost three quarters of enterprises are bringing applications back on premises

Applications are migrating away from the public cloud and back to on-premise infrastructures, with 73 percent of respondents to a new study reporting that they are moving some applications off the public cloud and back on premises.

The report from enterprise cloud computing company Nutanix shows 22 percent of those users are moving five or more applications back in house.

Research carried out by Vanson Bourne surveyed 2,650 IT decision-makers in 24 countries around the world about where they’re running their business applications today, where they plan to run them in the future, what their cloud challenges are and how their cloud initiatives stack up against other IT projects and priorities.

Among other findings are that security remains the biggest factor impacting enterprises' future cloud strategies. Well over half of 2019 respondents (60 percent) say that the state of security among clouds would have the biggest influence on their cloud deployment plans. Similarly, data security and compliance is the top consideration (26 percent) in determining where an enterprise runs a given workload.

IT professionals see the hybrid cloud as the most secure of all IT operating models. 28 percent pick the hybrid model as the most secure, with 21 percent selecting a fully private cloud/on-prem model and only 13 percent choosing traditional (non-cloud-enabled) private data centers.

Nearly a quarter (23.5 percent) of respondents currently aren't leveraging any cloud technology. However, respondents' reported plans indicate that in a year's time, the number of enterprises with no cloud deployments will drop to just 6.5 percent and in two years’ time will be down to three percent. Regionally, the Americas report a slightly lower incidence of non-cloud use (21 percent) compared to EMEA (25 percent) and APJ (24 percent).

Enterprises are striving to integrate cloud computing with their digital transformation goals, with 72 percent of respondents saying digital transformation is driving their cloud implementations, and 64 percent that digital transformation is the top business priority in their organizations.

"As organizations continue to grapple with complex digital transformation initiatives, flexibility and security are critical components to enable seamless and reliable cloud adoption," says Wendy M Pfeiffer, CIO of Nutanix. "The enterprise has progressed in its understanding and adoption of hybrid cloud, but there is still work to do when it comes to reaping all of its benefits. In the next few years, we’ll see businesses rethinking how to best utilize hybrid cloud, including hiring for hybrid computing skills and reskilling IT teams to keep up with emerging technologies."

You can see more about the findings on the Nutanix website.

Image credit: Wavebreakmedia/depositphotos.com