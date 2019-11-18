Arlo unveils smart video doorbell

The smart home concept is one of the best uses of modern technology. Not only do these home devices make your life easier, but they can make you and your family safer too. For instance, thanks to Wi-Fi cameras, smart smoke detectors, and internet-connected alarm systems, you can be alerted to danger.



Video doorbells are all the rage these days, and owning one is an essential part of any smart home strategy. Unfortunately, the most popular model -- Ring by Amazon -- has close ties with law enforcement, making it hard to trust from a privacy perspective. Luckily, today, we are getting yet another option -- The Arlo Video Doorbell. Arlo home cameras are quite popular, and it is good to see a doorbell being added to its product lineup.

"Designed to capture what traditional video doorbells can’t, the new smart entry solution boasts an industry-leading vertical field-of-view, allowing users to get a bigger, more precise picture of their front porch. The Video Doorbell captures footage in a square aspect ratio to allow users to fully view packages on the ground, or visitors from head and to toe. It also offers features such as HD resolution image quality along with clear, two-way audio for users to simultaneously see and speak to visitors. Unlike conventional doorbell cameras, the Arlo Video Doorbell delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts when packages, people, vehicles, or animals are detected, allowing for users to quickly reply or take action," says Arlo.



"The Arlo Video Doorbell features an extra-wide, 180-degree diagonal field-of-view to ensure important details never go unseen. By delivering footage in a mobile-friendly, 1:1 format, users receive a more complete view of their front door. The Arlo Video Doorbell is also ideal for connecting with visitors in real-time from any location. Traditionally, video doorbells require multiple steps to view and respond once receiving a notification, causing delays where a user could easily miss their visitor. To solve this problem, the Arlo Video Doorbell sends a live, HD video call right to the user’s smartphone once the doorbell is pressed. This allows users to simply answer the video call for a fast, near real-time response via two-way audio, or to respond with pre-recorded, quick-reply messages."

Arlo shares the following features.

Optimized front entry view -- industry-leading vertical field-of-view with an optimized 1:1 aspect ratio

Motion detection and alerts -- receive alerts when motion is detected

Video call -- calls your phone directly so you never miss a visitor

Quick reply messages -- pre-recorded messages to quickly reply to visitors

Night vision -- see who’s at your door at night, even without a light on

HD video -- capture vivid detail in bright and dark areas with HDR

Zoom -- zoom in on a subject while on a live video call

Silent mode -- disables push notifications and silences chime

Weather-resistant design -- designed to withstand heat, cold, rain or sun

Tamper detection -- siren can be triggered if someone attempts to remove the doorbell

Tejas Shah, SVP product and chief information officer provides the following statement.

We engineered the Arlo Video Doorbell with an array of advanced alert and picture quality features to help homeowners identify and engage with visitors even before they knock. To ensure a visitor is never missed, we went above and beyond industry standards to create an innovative solution that delivers a fuller vertical field-of-view so users can see more from their front door, from head to toe.

So, how much will the Arlo Video Doorbell cost? It can be had later this year for a reasonable $149.99. While it won't be available until November 25, you can pre-order it from Best Buy here now.