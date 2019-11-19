Now you can use the Windows 10 Update Assistant to install the November 2019 Update

Microsoft has always provided numerous ways to upgrade to the latest version of Windows 10, and things are no different with the November 2019 Update.

For most people, the first port of call should be Windows Update, but this does not work for everyone. If you're one of the frustrated many who are yet to see the November 2019 Update offered though this automatic channel, you can now turn to the Windows 10 Update Assistant to get your operating system up to date.

See also:

The beauty of using the Windows 10 Update Assistant is that the process is pretty much hands-off. While using Windows Update is probably the easiest method of updating Windows 10, not everyone is happy fiddling about with ISO files if they can't grab the update in this way.

Using the tool means that Microsoft will check your computer to ensure that it is compatible with Windows 10 November 2019 Update (or Windows 10 version 1909, if you prefer). Assuming your machine passes the tests, the tool will then download and install the update, and you can continue using your computer for much of this process.

Download a copy of the Windows 10 Update Assistant here.