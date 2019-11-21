While I am a big fan of watching films, I absolutely detest doing so at the cinema these days. Look, if I decide to dedicate my valuable time to watching a movie, I demand absolute silence and no distractions so I can experience proper immersion. Nowadays, people don't respect the movie-going experience -- they are on their smartphones, talking, and eating smelly food. Humans are disgusting and it can be an absolute nightmare. Worst of all, it is a very expensive affair -- I feel like a sucker spending a fortune only to be miserable in the theater.

But OK, some folks still love going to the the movie theater. If that's you, I have some pretty cool news. Starting today, you can now purchase movie tickets with Google Assistant on Chrome. That is an undeniably cool thing, but sadly, it is Android-only for now. Apple iPhone users cannot join this party.

"Using our Duplex technology, the Google Assistant can already book your restaurant reservations over the phone. Now we’re extending that technology to complete tasks online, like buying movie tickets. On Android phones, the Assistant can now help you purchase movie tickets on the web. As you’re thinking about holiday activities for the family, ask the Assistant something like, 'Hey Google, showtimes for [movie] in Phoenix this weekend.' Or you can do a search for movie times from the Google app on Android," says Dana Ritter, Product Manager, Google.

Ritter further explains, "After selecting a theater and time that works best for you, you’ll have the option to 'Buy tickets' with the Assistant from more than 70 cinemas and ticketing services, such as Fandango, MovieTickets.com, AMC, or MJR Theaters in the U.S., or ODEON in the UK. From there, the Assistant opens in Chrome to guide you through purchasing your ticket. Thanks to Duplex on the web technology, the Assistant will be able to navigate the site and input your information, like payment information saved in Chrome."

Image credit: Dean Drobot / Shutterstock