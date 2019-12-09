Linux users can now enjoy Disney+

When Disney+ launched, Linux users were shut out. Attempting to stream content resulted in an error message reading: "Something went wrong. Please try again. If the problem persists, visit the Disney+ Help Center (Error Code 83)."

The problem stemmed from the way in which Disney chose to implement digital rights management but now the company has tweaked the way DRM is used, lowering the security settings it had in place, meaning that it is now possible to enjoy Disney+ on Linux.

The problem stemmed from the fact that Disney had initially chosen to use the highest security settings for Widevine DRM, as omg! ubuntu! points out. This was something that numerous Linux distributions -- including some Android devices -- could not cope with, effectively cutting off large numbers of people from using the service.

Disney made no fanfare about the changes it implemented, but it didn't take long for news of the availability of Disney+ to Linux users to spread:

If you're still running into problems streaming Disney+ content, you'll need to check your browser settings to ensure that you've enable the setting to play DRM content.

Image credit: oasisamuel / Shutterstock