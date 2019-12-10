Having too many enterprise security tools could increase risk levels

A rapid increase in the number of security tools used by large companies is limiting their return on investment while increasing the risk of cyber threats, according to a new report.

The study from enterprise security specialist ReliaQuest finds that there is a 'security tool tipping point' where the number of cybersecurity solutions becomes overwhelming and actually increases organizational risk levels.

Having surveyed over 400 security decision makers at organizations with more than 1,000 staff, the report finds that security teams are deploying more tools than ever. Almost three-quarters (70 percent) of respondents say they've invested in more than five new technologies in the last year, including 19 percent who say they've invested in more than 20.

But teams are struggling to implement these tools with 71 percent reporting they're adding security technologies faster than they're adding the capacity to productively use them. In addition 69 percent report their security team currently spends more time managing security tools than effectively defending against threats.

Over half (53 percent) say their security team has reached a tipping point where the excessive number of security tools in place adversely impacts security posture. While 66 percent of respondents report that the excessive number of tools makes it harder for their teams to effectively address threats.

"Cyber threats continue to rise and require companies to mitigate risk," says Brian Murphy, CEO of ReliaQuest. "While it's tempting to think another piece of technology will solve the problem, it's far from true -- in fact, this survey proves more tools can worsen enterprise security by adding complexity without improving outcomes. Enterprises need to shift focus to getting more out of the investments they’ve already made while becoming more selective with new technology acquisitions and ensuring fit with their existing security models. The ultimate goal: tight integration and transparency across their entire environment."

The full report is available from the ReliaQuest site.

Photo Credit: Olivier Le Moal / Shutterstock