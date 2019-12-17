Microsoft releases first Windows 10 build from its new development branch

Now that Microsoft is nearly finished with the next big feature update of Windows 10 (2004), due out next year, Insiders on the Fast ring are starting to receive new builds from the active RS_PRERELEASE development branch.

In a bid to make things less confusing, Microsoft has dropped the Skip Ahead ring, and Fast ring insiders will now receive the freshest builds, with features not linked to a specific Windows 10 release.

That means the new builds will simply reflect the latest work in progress. When new features arrive for testing, they may make it into the next feature update or servicing release, or the one after, or be dropped entirely.

So what’s new in Build 19536? Well, as you’d expect at this early stage, not a lot but Microsoft is working on making it easier to see optional updates, and when these arrive you’ll be able to access them under Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update > View optional updates. These will include optional drivers that you can install if you have problems with any of your devices.

The updated Korean IME gets a re-release in this build too, and if you reset your PC you will now see a new family group setup screen that will make it easier to choose the family members who will be using that copy of Windows. This screen will also be available in the future when you do a fresh install.

Other changes, improvements, and fixes in this build include:

Whether you want to increase your productivity, decrease your stress levels, or just free up some mental space, Microsoft To Do makes it easy to plan your day and manage your life. If you are opening To Do for the first time, you may notice some new UI that helps ensure you have the latest version of To Do installed. You will only see this the first time you open the app, and users who already have To Do installed will not see this step at all.

Windows RE (Recovery Environment) no longer requires an administrator password to access recovery tools.

Microsoft has updated the new File Explorer search experience to enable you to remove previous searches via an option if you right click the entry in the dropdown.

Fixed an issue resulting in the first character of your query getting dropped when "automatically type into the search box" File Explorer setting was enabled.

Fixed an issue that could result in unexpectedly needing to re-download the whole game when an update to your installed game came via the store.

Fixed an issue that could result in Task Manager’s icon not appearing in the notification area of the taskbar even though it had been enabled in Settings.

Fixed an issue that could result in Resource Manager getting stuck and not showing any disk activity.

Fixed an issue with the Vietnamese Telex keyboard where after typing an upper-case letter in certain apps, Ctrl+A would stop working in that app.

Fixed an issue where creating a new storage pool in the UI would fail with incorrect parameter.

Fixed an issue where after dragging the bottom of a UWP app up to resize it, any further resizing actions from the bottom wouldn’t work.

With this build, users who had previously used HomeGroup will no longer see a notification on upgrade about its deprecation.

Fixed a typo in the text under Settings > Search > Searching Window.

Microsoft is working on adding Downloads Folder to your Privacy Settings options, and you’ll see it in today’s flight. More details will be shared later.

Fixed an issue where if your device was offline, Narrator would still announce that language features were available to download when you navigated to the per-language options under Language Settings.

Fixed an issue that could result in no tooltip with the full text appearing in Settings when hovering over text truncated with an ellipsis.

Microsoft is removing the separate Hotspot 2.0 setting under Wi-Fi. This setting was provided while the feature was still in experimental phase, and having it enabled is now part of having Wi-Fi enabled.

Fixed an issue that could result in the Bluetooth battery level displayed in Settings getting stuck and thus reducing accuracy.

Fixed an issue where if you rolled back the build you were on, Windows Update might still list the older build number under Update History.

Known issues are:

BattlEye and Microsoft have found incompatibility issues due to changes in the operating system between some Insider Preview builds and certain versions of BattlEye anti-cheat software. To safeguard Insiders who might have these versions installed on their PC, Microsoft has applied a compatibility hold on these devices from being offered affected builds of Windows Insider Preview.

Microsoft is looking into reports of the update process hanging for extended periods of time when attempting to install a new build.

Microsoft is looking into reports of certain external USB 3.0 drives not responding with Start Code 10 after they’re attached.

The Optimize Drives Control Panel is incorrectly reporting that optimization has never run on some devices. Optimization is completing successfully, even though it is not reflected in the UI.

The Documents section under Privacy has a broken icon (just a rectangle).

