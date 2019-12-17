YouTube Music launches a trio of personalized mixes

There are many music streaming services these days, such as Spotify, Pandora, and Apple Music to name a few. Believe it or not, Google has two such services -- Play Music and YouTube Music. It is very confusing to have one company offering two competing options, but they will eventually be merged into one under the YouTube Music brand.

The problem? As of today, YouTube Music simply isn't up to par with any competitors -- it has a messy interface that can be confusing. While it is slowly getting better all the time, it simply cannot compete with Spotify or Apple Music -- the gold standards. Today, however, YouTube Music is gaining a pretty cool new feature -- personalized mixes.

"Rolling out today, we're introducing a shelf of three personalized mixes -- the new Discover Mix, New Release Mix, and Your Mix -- to keep you up to date on what's just been released and introduce you to a wider range of artists and sounds based on your personal taste. Updated regularly, these mixes will use your listening history to create a unique experience and guide your music exploration to exciting and fresh destinations week after week," says Nathan Lasche, Product Manager, YouTube Music.

Lasche further says, "The more you listen to and like songs, the better your mixes will be. New to YouTube Music? Don't worry, we can start delivering a personalized experience after you've selected a couple of artists you like during setup, or even after listening to just a few songs!"

But wait, what exactly are these new mixes? YouTube Music provides descriptions for all three below.

Discover Mix: Whether introducing you to an entirely new artist you’ve never heard before, or unearthing hidden, lesser-known gems from artists you’re already familiar with, Discover Mix will give you 50 tracks every week that help you expand your musical horizons. With new updates every Wednesday, it’s your go-to playlist to discover music.

New Release Mix: This mix is your one-stop shop for a playlist of all the most recent releases by your favorite artists (and others we think you'll like). Expect a big update every Friday (when most new releases drop) along with mid-week releases sprinkled in throughout the week to ensure you are always up-to-date on the latest releases.

Your Mix: Your Mix is the perfect playlist for those times when you don't want to think and just want to play something you know you'll like. It's full of songs by artists you know and love, and also mixes in some songs and artists you've never heard before, but that we think you'll love. Small updates are made regularly, so the music never gets stale and there's always something new in rotation.

Are these personalized mixes enough to make YouTube Music a viable option for consumers looking for a streaming music subscription service? No, they should continue to look elsewhere. However, if you are already committed to YouTube Music, and plan to continue using it, these new mixes are undeniably cool. The Discover Mix in particular should prove very valuable in helping you find new music.