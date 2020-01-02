Dell Mobile Connect will soon let you control your iPhone from your laptop

iPhone

Dell's Mobile Connect software already allows for handy control of Android smartphones from a Windows 10 laptop, and soon the same option will be made available to iPhone users.

The software has been around for a couple of years now, and Dell's planned expansion means that iPhone owners will be able to view their phone's screen on their computer, as well and easily transfer files between devices.

The Mobile Connect is available for Windows 10-based Dell XPS, Inspiron, Vostro and Alienware laptops and it already allow for screen-mirroring and easy photo, video and file transfer for Android users.

As Bloomberg reports, the Android integration also allowed for texting and notifications for Android users, but it's not yet clear if these options will be available for iPhone users.

Dell software competes closely with Microsoft's Your Phone app which connects both iOS and Android devices to Windows 10 computers.

While no exact date has been given for when the iOS-specific features will be launched, Dell plans to roll them out in the "coming months".

Image credit: EugeneEdge / Shutterstock

