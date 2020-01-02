Vivo, OPPO and Xiaomi's Peer-to-Peer Transmission Alliance makes for easier file-sharing

Three smartphone manufactures came together last summer to create a new Peer-to-Peer Transmission Alliance with the aim of making it easier to share files between devices. Now it's available on selected handsets and is going global.

The alliance is made up of vivo, OPPO and Xiaomi and it was been created to develop what amounts to an Android version of Apple's AirDrop. File transfers are possible without the need for additional apps, and without the need to use mobile data or an internet connection.

The system uses Bluetooth for fast pairing, and then switches to WiFi P2P technology for the data transfer. This is a direct wireless connection between devices and will not interfere with wireless network usage for other purposes. The alliance says that data transfer speeds average 20MB/s and that the trio of companies came together to create the protocol in anticipation of 5G adoption.

Xiaomi, OPPO and vivo have joined forces to take their Peer-to-Peer Transmission Alliance global, bringing: 1⃣Seamless cross-brand file transfer

2⃣Support transfer of multiple formats

3⃣Protocol for high-speed and stable wireless transfer Welcome more phone brands to join us! pic.twitter.com/NPSrGTc6lX — Xiaomi #First108MPPentaCam (@Xiaomi) January 2, 2020

Spark Ni, senior vice president of vivo says:

Vivo, OPPO and Xiaomi all share a strong user base, and such partnership will benefit even more consumers globally. For vivo, this partnership reinforces our commitment to bringing a fast, secure, first-in-class mobile experience by making it even easier for our users to share files with their friends wirelessly. We will continue to bring more strategic partnerships like this for our users across the globe.

The Alliance is open to other manufacturers participating in the development of the sharing ecosystem, but for now the sharing system is available on Xiaomi phones running MIUI 11. As word spreads and Alliance membership grows, it will be available on a wider range of handsets.