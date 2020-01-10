Microsoft is giving Windows Terminal a retro look with CRT effects

1 Comment

Windows Terminal CRT effects

Updates are usually released to introduce new features and take things forwards, but with the next update to Windows Terminal Microsoft is taking inspiration from the past.

Due for release next week, the updated version of Windows Terminal will include experimental retro-style CRT effects. What does this mean in practice? It means using the old school PxPlus IBM VGA8 font and CRT-style scan lines; pointless, but a nice bit of fun. Of course, there are also other things to look forward to in this update.

The CRT-style effects introduce a touch of nostalgia to Windows Terminal, harking back to a time when monitors were deeper than they were wide. Your 8K LCD monitor may balk slightly as you take a trip down memory lane when Windows Terminal v0.8 is released on January 14 --  the very same day that Windows 7 reaches end of life -- and should lose the "experimental" tag in April's planned v1.0 release.

Elsewhere in Windows Terminal v0.8, there are other more useful features. A simple search option will be welcomed by many users, as will the ability to resize tabs. Microsoft also says that the release includes enhanced panes and tab key bindings:

You can now specify a profile to open using custom key bindings

Ex:

{ "command": { "action": "newTab", "profile": "Ubuntu" }, "keys": [ "ctrl+shift+u" ] }

In addition, you can also apply one setting to all of your profiles in your profiles.json file.

1 Comment
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

New Year's resolutions go digital as people vow to cut screen time

Microsoft is giving Windows Terminal a retro look with CRT effects

Plugable announces USB-C DisplayPort 1.4 MST to Dual HDMI 2.0 Adapter

Best Windows 10 apps this week

A look at new Microsoft Edge's Collections feature

Laplink makes it easy to switch to Windows 10 with its Windows 7 Migration Kit

Plugable announces 2.5 Gigabit USB-C Ethernet adapter for Windows, Mac, and Linux

Most Commented Stories

Windows 11 is the Microsoft operating system we need!

342 Comments

Samsung announces Galaxy S10 Lite and Note10 Lite

16 Comments

Firefox 72 will let users delete data the browser collects about them

11 Comments

Electronic Arts is banning some Linux gamers from Battlefield V

10 Comments

US government-funded phones come with pre-installed malware

9 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.