Reminder: You have slightly longer to download data from Yahoo Groups -- but you still need to move fast!

Back in October last year, Yahoo announced that not only was Yahoo Groups closing down, but all data was going to be deleted.

The company encouraged anyone who wanted to safeguard content to put in a data download request by the middle of December. As this was a short deadline there were numerous complaints and requests for more time. Yahoo obliged and offered an extension... but the clock is ticking down fast.

The first deadline issued by Yahoo was December 14. This has come and gone, and the new deadline -- unless there are any further extensions -- is the end of this month. January 31 is just two-and-a-half weeks away, so if you've been putting off making a request for a data download, you really need to get moving.

The change in deadline was originally announced last month:

We have extended the deadline for Yahoo Groups and will now process ALL requests to download data that are submitted before 11:59 PM PT on Jan 31, 2020 (originally Dec 14). As long as the request meets this deadline, the content will not be deleted until the download is complete. — Yahoo Customer Care (@YahooCare) December 10, 2019

Now the company is issuing reminders to people via email. The full text of the email reads:

Hi Yahoo Member, In recent weeks, we communicated the latest changes to Yahoo Groups and explained how to request a download of any content you've previously posted to the platform. Some Groups users asked us for more time, and in response to these requests, we have decided to extend the deadline. Groups users now have until Friday, January 31, 2020 at 11:59pm PST to submit a request for their data. We have now taken down all user content from the Yahoo Groups website. However, we will continue to accept users’ requests for their data until January 31, 2020, and will ensure these have been fulfilled prior to deleting the data. For additional support, users can email [email protected] and our team will troubleshoot any issues. Best,

The Yahoo Groups team

So, move quickly or you may lose your content forever.

