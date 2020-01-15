Now you can use your iPhone as a 2FA key for Google apps

No Comments

iPhone

Two-factor authentication is a handy means of securing accounts, and now iPhone users are able to use their handsets as a security key for their Google accounts.

An update to the Google Smart Lock app brings the functionality to Apple fans, several months after the feature was made available to Android users. It's a security method that has been welcomed by many as it does not require the use of any additional hardware, just something you always tend to have with you -- your phone.

See also:

When the time comes to log into a Google app or service, a push notification will be sent to your iPhone. You can then use the Google Smart Lock to authenticate the log-in, indicating that it was initiated by you with a quick tap.

On Twitter, Google cryptographer Filippo Valsorda explained that the feature makes use of the Secure Enclave of the iPhone chip:

With the latest update to the app, Google says:

With this new update, you can now set up your phone's built-in security key, the best second factor protection for your Google Account. We've also refreshed the app's design to make it easier to use.

You can download the Google Smart Lock app from the App Store.

Image credit: EugeneEdge / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Now you can use your iPhone as a 2FA key for Google apps

Majority of workloads will be in the cloud by the end of 2020

Why secure data exchange is vital for the fintech industry [Q&A]

Ubuntu Linux 20.04 LTS should entice Windows 7 switchers with new theme

Windows 10 is 'better than ever' says Microsoft, as it issues a patch to fix a major vulnerability

NSA: Windows 10 flaw threatens the foundations on which the Internet operates

Microsoft releases Launcher Preview for Android

Most Commented Stories

Warning: Windows 7 is losing support, but so is this popular version of Ubuntu Linux!

169 Comments

Windows 7 is dead -- switch to the Ubuntu-based Linux Lite 4.8 NOW!

49 Comments

This remastered Windows 7 is the Microsoft operating system you've been waiting for

23 Comments

New nuisance call act could help cut down on spammy telemarketing calls

15 Comments

Microsoft launches new tool to help you find the perfect Windows 10 computer

14 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.