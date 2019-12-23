Windows 7 users will still get updates to Microsoft Security Essentials when the OS is out of support

3 Comments

Windows 7 close up

It's now mere weeks until Windows 7 is no longer supported by Microsoft. When January 14, 2020 rolls around, the end date for support will have been reached, and Microsoft is keen for people to upgrade to Windows 10 to avoid having insecure computers that don't receive updates.

But not all security updates are being dropped. Having previously said that Microsoft Security Essentials would no longer receive updates when Windows 7 support ends, the company has indicated that updates will in fact continue to be released.

See also:

In the FAQ about Extended Security Updates for Windows 7, Microsoft had previously stated "your Windows 7 PC will not be protected by Microsoft Security Essentials (MSE) after January 14, 2020". The reason given for this was that "this product is unique to Windows 7 and follows the same lifecycle dates for support".

However -- as OnMSFT notes -- during an AMA session, Microsoft's Mike Cure offered up some contradictory information. Shortly afterwards, the FAQ was updated, and it now reads:

Will Microsoft Security Essentials (MSE) continue to protect my computer after the end of support?

Microsoft Security Essentials (MSE) will continue to receive signature updates after January 14, 2020. However, the MSE platform will no longer be updated.

While this does not mean that Windows 7 users will end up with the support updates they have received for so many years, it does mean that Microsoft will continue to offer them some level of protection for a little while longer.

Image credit: Claudio Divizia / Shutterstock

3 Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

AI will create larger issues in 2020

Microsoft could be about to use the Windows Feature Experience Pack app to deliver non-core updates to Windows 10

You can track Santa Claus again this Christmas with Google

Windows 7 users will still get updates to Microsoft Security Essentials when the OS is out of support

Security concerns and the benefits of 5G -- IoT and edge predictions for 2020

The New Year will see a transformation in email security

Top ERP trends and security challenges for the new year

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft's new Windows 10 search feature is just a way to force Bing and Edge on to users

38 Comments

Microsoft now showing non-removable ads in Windows 10 Mail and Calendar apps

34 Comments

Roku shares top 10 most searched Christmas movies, and sadly, Die Hard is on the list

15 Comments

SiriusXM chooses Slack over Microsoft Teams

7 Comments

Linux Mint 19.3 Tricia is here, but GIMP and VLC have been removed!

7 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.